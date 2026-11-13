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John Ternus’ First Major Stress Test as Apple CEO Is the Memory Cost Crisis
By Rachel Curry,8 days ago
John Ternus is trying to lock down Apple’s component supply as inflated memory costs test his first months as CEO. In Apple’s fiscal 2026 annual report released Nov. 3, the company outlined manufacturing purchase obligations of $89.7 billion, with $82.7 billion payable in the 12 months after Sept. 26. This is up from roughly $57 billion in obligations in the previous quarter.