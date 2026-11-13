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"Can I Do It on Paper?": How "Lilo & Scratch" Brought Disney's Hand-Drawn Artists and CG Animators Into the Same Frame
By Alex Reif,8 days ago
Before a single character appears on screen, Lilo & Scratch makes a promise to longtime Disney Animation fans. The new Walt Disney Animation Studios short opens with the nostalgic blue castle logo, a sight that hasn't greeted audiences ahead of a new Disney Animation release in decades. "That surprisingly just happened," said director Malcon Pierce. "That was one of those things where in our first week, it was like, 'Oh, we should totally do the blue castle.' And then it was in there."