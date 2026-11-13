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Secretary Kennedy Takes MAHA to North Dakota to Advance Regenerative Agriculture and Strengthen Tribal and Rural Healthcare
8 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C.—NOVEMBER 13, 2026—U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joined Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, Governor Kelly Armstrong, and Congresswoman Julie Fedorchak in North Dakota last week to advance President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda. During his “Take Back Your Health Tour,” Secretary Kennedy met with farmers, ranchers, Tribal leaders, and healthcare providers to advance regenerative agriculture, address Tribal health priorities, and strengthen rural healthcare so families can access affordable, high-quality care close to home.