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Greenfield Savings Bank Supports Franklin Hampshire Habitat for Humanity
By BusinessWest Staff,8 days ago
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) has supported Franklin Hampshire Habitat for Humanity with a $5,000 state grant endorsement and $5,000 in sponsorships. The grant money will help the nonprofit with operating expenses related to two new home builds on Cadwell Street in Pelham, and the contributions, in part, allowed a staff team from the bank to take part in a Nov. 4 build day at the construction site. The bank’s support will also help fund two annual events — the spring FEAST for Habitat and the Gingerbread Build coming up in December.