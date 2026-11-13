undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Time to stop SEIU-UHW’s abuse of the ballot
By Editor,7 days ago
The California Primary Care Association and five clinics, filed a federal racketeering complaint against the union in September. (Republished from The California Globe – californiagllbe.com) On November 3, California voters overwhelmingly rejected Proposition 44. The measure, sponsored by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, would have dictated how community health clinics...