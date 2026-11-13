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John C. Fremont Healthcare District introduces new Population Health Department
By Editor,7 days ago
New department focuses on preventive care, improved referrals, and stronger patient support. John C. Fremont Healthcare District (JCFHD) is strengthening its commitment to preventive care and improvingthe patient experience with the development of its new Population Health Department. The district is pleased toannounce the promotion of longtime employee Kati Baca, BSN, RN, to Clinic Quality and Population Health RN Manager and the appointment of Maura Laffranchi as its first Population Health Care Coordinator.