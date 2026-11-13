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Synopsis Edition 7: International Online Summit to Take Place on December 14–20, 2026
By Advertorial,7 days ago
On December 14–20, 2026, Synopsis will host TOP Crypto Voices, it’s seventh international online summit. The seven-day programme is set to bring together more than 50 crypto industry leaders for presentations, interviews and panel discussions on the next stage of Web3 development. The summit will be streamed on the Synopsis YouTube channel.