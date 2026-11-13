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FDA Reportedly Pauses Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Pilot as Existing Reviews Continue
8 days ago
The agency is still accepting applications but is not reviewing or granting new ones, according to Reuters, while HHS says work under the program is ongoing. “FDA career staff continue to evaluate applications granted a CNPV, meet commitments for accelerated review and enhanced engagement, and assess best practices emerging from the pilot program.”