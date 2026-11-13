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Zoomex Monthly Transparency Report: October 2026
By Zoomex,7 days ago
Zoomex, a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading, closed out October with a series of product and campaign updates spanning its prediction markets, trading championship, automated strategy tools and TradFi lineup. The platform also marked its presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore and continued its Formula 1 partnership across two race weekends.