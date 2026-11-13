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KSD 111 Explores Possible Closure of Another School
7 days ago
Kankakee School District 111 is exploring the idea of closing another one of its schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, board members voted to adopt a resolution to approve the Commencement of the Required School Code Public Hearings to Consider the Proposed School Closure of Mark Twain Elementary School on East Court Street. Superintendent Doctor Theresa Lance says there are three reasons they are looking into the closure.