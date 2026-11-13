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Jaguars to sit newcomers Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis this week
8 days ago
Newly acquired Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are getting the week off to ensure the players receive a customary bye week. Head coach Liam Coen said Jacksonville will use this week to allow the veterans to rest and prepare for the second half of the season. Bates, acquired from the Atlanta Falcons, and Davis (Philadelphia Eagles) did not have a bye with those teams before the trade deadline moves brought them to Jacksonville last week.