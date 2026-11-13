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Ameren Illinois to host public meetings on proposed Mississippi River transmission line
By Sasha Moore,8 days ago
GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KBSI) – Ameren Illinois will host public meetings Nov. 17 and 18 to gather feedback on a proposed electrical transmission line connecting Missouri and Illinois across the Mississippi River. The Grand Tower Crossing Project would include construction of approximately 4 miles of new 138-kilovolt transmission line...
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