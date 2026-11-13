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Festive Holiday Recipe: Brussel Sprouts With Shredded Ginger
By BK Reader,8 days ago
If the words Brussel sprouts send you running to the hills, wait! This gingery combo will change even the most skeptical of minds. And at just five ingredients (plus a little salt, pepper and water) there's no harm in making enough for everyone, even those who claim they're not interested. Plus these little green veggies are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to your diet.