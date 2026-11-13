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How Inconsistent Screening Shapes Which Oncology Patients Get Flagged for Trials
8 days ago
In this video interview, Shaalan Beg, MD, MBA, FASCO, chief medical officer at ConcertAI, describes how physician awareness and site-level access drive screening inconsistencies, and why acceptance rates are the same across backgrounds once patients are simply asked. Full interview summary. In a recent video interview with Applied Clinical Trials,...