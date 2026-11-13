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Paullina Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Caretaker During Dispute Over Cellphone
By Anthony Gonzalez,8 days ago
Paullina, IA (northwestiowanow) — A rural Paullina man was charged after allegedly assaulting his caretaker Sunday. Deputies with the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Silver Avenue northeast of Paullina around 5 p.m. on November 8th. According to authorities, officers...