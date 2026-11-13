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Thousands of Chabad Rabbis Gather in New York for Annual Conference
By BK Reader Staff,8 days ago
The International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries brought more than 6,500 rabbis and Jewish leaders from more than 100 countries and all 50 states to Brooklyn from Nov. 5-8, highlighting the movement's expanding international presence and the growing engagement of American Jews. Organized by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, the annual gathering included...
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