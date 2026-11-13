undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vols RB Daune Morris suffers broken leg in car accident
8 days ago
Tennessee running back Daune Morris suffered a broken leg in a car accident on Friday morning and is out for Saturday’s game at Texas A&M for the No. 8 Volunteers. “Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning,” the school said in a statement. “He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”