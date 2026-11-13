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Nicko McBrain talks about the 15-year journey to write his autobiography and the stories he couldn’t include
By Nicholas Kobe,9 days ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Nicko McBrain is best known as the drummer of Iron Maiden, having played with the band since 1982. Following his retirement from live performances with the genre-defining band, McBrain recently completed his memoir, Hello Boys and Girls! The memoir tells McBrain’s story as a musician, from his early, non-metal career in London to touring arenas with Maiden. The book was released Nov. 10 and is available through HarperCollins.