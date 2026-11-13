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Modern Science: An Ohio University researcher finds some behaviors of chameleons challenging previously held thoughts about biology
By David Forster,8 days ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Chameleons are best known for their ability to change color to blend into their surroundings. They can also rotate each eye independently 360 degrees, allowing them to look forward and backward at the same time. A researcher at Ohio University is looking at another nifty trick involving how they eat, but maybe not the one you’re thinking of.