undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
As more intense rains overwhelm storm drain systems, Athens and other communities consider flood-control alternatives
By David Forster,8 days ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — During the unusually heavy rains this summer, videos popped up on social media showing water gushing out of storm drains in Athens. This was presented by frustrated residents as evidence the city is failing to properly maintain the storm drainage system, leading to blocked lines and flooded roads, homes and businesses.
1