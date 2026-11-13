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Central Ohio Nonprofit Throws Prom-Themed Party Friday to Dress 1,337 Students
By Rhett Parker,4 days ago
Central Ohio's Fairy Goodmothers is throwing its biggest party of the year on Friday night, and it's all in service of a simple goal: making sure teenagers don't miss prom because they can't afford a dress. The nonprofit will host its annual Party for Prom from 7 to 10 p.m. at Scioto Reserve Country Club, with food, cocktails, dancing to DJ IQ and a silent auction stacked with everything from sports tickets to travel packages.