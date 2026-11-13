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Historic Herold Building in Downtown Cleveland Faces Demolition Bid, Again
By Travis Singleton,8 days ago
A demolition application has been filed for the Herold Building at 310 Prospect Ave., a four-story structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that has sat largely vacant for decades in downtown Cleveland. C&J Contractors Inc. submitted the application on October 30, with demolition estimated to cost $410,858, according to the filing details in the dossier of facts tied to this report.
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