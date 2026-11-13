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Senn shares fraud prevention tips with Sasanqua Garden Club
By Kathy Pickens,8 days ago
The Sasanqua Garden Club (SGC) enjoyed a lovely Nov. 11 meeting at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The guest speaker, Alabama Securities and Exchange Commission director Amanda Senn, presented information about protecting oneself from fraud and scams in today's online world. Pictured from left are Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, SGC member Casey Rogers, SGC president April Sherling, Senn and SGC member Linda Horn.