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I unlocked DLSS frame generation on my 6-year-old RTX 3080, despite Nvidia saying it wasn't possible
By Tanveer Singh,8 days ago
Frame generation was a much-talked-about technology when it first arrived with Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPUs. While most people derided the fake frames, including myself, frame generation (and later, Multi Frame Generation) became a standard feature on the newer Nvidia cards. Amid all the extra frames going around, Nvidia's RTX 30 and 20 series were left in the cold, since Nvidia claimed they weren't equipped to run the taxing technology.