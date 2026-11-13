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Weakley County community mourns death of Westview student-athlete
By Hannah KozlowskiCatherine Boulton,8 days ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (WBBJ) - The Weakley County community is mourning the death of Colton Wayne Stewart, a 14-year-old Westview High School student who played football and baseball for the Chargers. Murphy Funeral Home said Stewart died Thursday evening, Nov. 12. Westview High School announced his death Friday. The circumstances surrounding...
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