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Friends of Chandler Public Library begins Season of Friendship Giving Campaign and announces annual gift of more than $180,000 to support library services
8 days ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Friends of Chandler Public Library invites the community to celebrate the Season of Friendship, a giving campaign dedicated to supporting literacy, learning, and connection through the Chandler Public Library (CPL). The annual campaign encourages residents to be active participants in the community by donating back...