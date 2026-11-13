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Keene Committee Backs Federal Grant to Hire Eight More Firefighters
By Nicole Colson,8 days ago
KEENE, N.H. (MyKeeneNow) Keene could soon add eight firefighters to its department under a $1.67 million federal grant that received unanimous support from the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Thursday evening. The committee voted to recommend that the city accept, execute and expend the FY2025 Federal Emergency...
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