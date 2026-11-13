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Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Mauricio Dubón And Isiah Kiner-Falefa Interest
By Gabriel Arteaga,8 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be linked to potentially re-signing Tarik Skubal, but their roster arguably faces more pressing needs in terms of infield and bench depth. Some of that stems from Miguel Rojas retiring and taking on a player development role, along with Kiké Hernández being among the Dodgers’ free agents. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Dodgers have interest in Mauricio Dubón and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.