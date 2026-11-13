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Keene Public Works Director Discusses Downtown Construction, Upcoming City Projects on WKBK
By Nicole Colson,8 days ago
KEENE, N.H. (MyKeeneNow) With downtown construction continuing around Central Square and several other infrastructure projects moving forward across the city, Keene Public Works Director Don Lussier provided an update on the work during an appearance on WKBK Radio’s Good Morning with Dan Mitchell Friday. Lussier discussed the latest progress...