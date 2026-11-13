undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Game Day Weather
8 days ago
We're heading to Eugene for the second time ever! We were last there in 2003 - how many of our current players had even been born? Yeesh anyone else feel really old?! We won't talk about how that game turned out, or the last couple of times Oregon came to visit us. If you're heading out west for the game you'll want the warm hoodie and the poncho, mainly for before and after gametime. An active weather pattern continues for the Pacific NW with a stacked low pressure system off the coast. A frontal system along with a trough will bring rain Friday into Saturday morning, then we should see a break before rain returns later Saturday into Sunday. We should be able to fit the game in during that drier window, but if you're trying to make a whole weekend out of it and be touristy, just be mindful of wet and windy conditions. The coast could see waves up to 35 feet into Saturday morning, and snow is possible in the Cascades. Luckily for our game, it's not looking too bad! Let's goooo!