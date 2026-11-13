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Connecticut Man Arrested Following Threats Against Brattleboro-Area Schools
By Nicole Colson,8 days ago
BRATTLEBORO, VT (MyKeeneNow) A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with a threatening phone call that prompted an increased police presence at elementary schools in the Brattleboro area earlier this week. Jacob D. Cunningham of Colchester, Connecticut, was taken into custody by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office in New...