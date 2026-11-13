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Marietta Community Foundation launches grant to strengthen nonprofit leadership
By Cassidy Fury,8 days ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is accepting applications for a new three-year grant that will provide one nonprofit serving Washington County with salary support for its executive director and access to professional consultants. The Anchor Grant pilot, set to begin in 2027, will award the selected organization...