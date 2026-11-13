undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Firefighters stop utility truck fire from spreading into Lincoln County woods
By Heather Poltrock,8 days ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters extinguished a utility truck fire Thursday before it could spread farther into nearby woods, according to the Pine River Fire Department. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a vehicle fire on Pine Dells Road at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 12. When a deputy arrived, the Ford F-550 utility truck was fully engulfed in flames, the department said.
2