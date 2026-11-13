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Water-contaminated fuel, inadequate pre-flight inspection blamed for fatal I-684 plane crash
By News 12 Staff,8 days ago
Water-contaminated fuel and an inadequate pre-flight inspection are being cited as causes of a fatal private plane crash near the Westchester-Connecticut border in December 2024. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot reported losing engine power and was heading toward Westchester County Airport when the plane crashed in the...