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Bloomington launches new microgrant program to support local quality of life projects
By WGLT,8 days ago
The City of Bloomington’s Making Life Better Microgrant Program will provide grants up to $25,000 to local organizations for projects that improve quality of life for Bloomington residents. Eligible organizations include nonprofit, for-profit, community, neighborhood and faith-based organizations and other organizations. In a press release, Bloomington Director of Community...