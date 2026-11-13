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Albuquerque man charged with purchasing child pornography using crypto currency
8 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) – An Albuquerque man has been charged with accessing child sexual abuse material online through the dark web using Crypto currency. According to court documents, in September 2026, the FBI received information from a financial services company that 26-year old Don Roberto Lopez, used cryptocurrency to make payments to a dark web website known to exclusively provide access to child porn. The FBI obtained a search warrant and seized his computer and cellphone.