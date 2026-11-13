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Black and White Cab will continue operations after an offer was made to buy them
By Todd Cummins,8 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) — An offer has been made to keep the Black and White Cab Company from closing, according to company President Duane Ridenour. Ridenour said a business with transportation experience has offered to buy the cab company and keep it operating beyond Friday. They are expected to make a capital investment in the 40-year-old business. He said the investment would benefit Lima and the surrounding area.