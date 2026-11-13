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What’s next for California’s climate laws following an appeals court split decision
By Zoya Mirza,8 days ago
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a split decision on California’s climate disclosure laws, Senate Bill 253 and Senate Bill 261, on Monday, allowing some emissions reporting requirements to proceed, while blocking others on the basis of them being considered in part or completely unconstitutional under the First Amendment.