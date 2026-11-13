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Pelham man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking more than 80 kilos of meth
By Ty Grant,8 days ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) – A Pelham man will spend 25 years in federal prison after being convicted of trafficking more than 80 kilograms of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Lucius Lamar Williams was sentenced on Nov. 12 by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. He will also serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
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