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Former CCSD Finance Chief Jason Goudie Faces Nov. 17 Hearing in Domestic Violence Case
By Amanda Williams,8 days ago
Jason Goudie, the former chief financial officer of the Clark County School District, is set to face a judge on Nov. 17 after a criminal complaint accused him of strangling his wife and slamming her head into a wall or the ground during a Sept. 21 incident. Goudie was initially arrested in September on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery. His case has since been confidentially bound over to District Court.