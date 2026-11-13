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Fourth grades learn about earthquakes
By Sarah LaBrune Jongeling Staff Writer,8 days ago
LE MARS — Franklin fourth graders have been studying Earth and its processes. “We have learned about natural hazards, tectonic plates and their movements, types of rocks and the rock cycle, erosion/weathering and how it affects the Earth’s geography, and fossils,” said Kennedy Candor, fourth grade teacher. “The students used the knowledge they have gained throughout the unit to engineer a building that could possibly withstand an earthquake. They tested their buildings on the three different types of tectonic plate movements to see which one their building could survive the best in.”