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Spring Gas Station Assault Sends Suspect Running Toward CVS, Deputies Say
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,8 days ago
A theft attempt at a Spring gas station turned violent this week, with authorities saying a suspect assaulted a manager and another person before forcing his way out and sprinting toward a nearby CVS. Authorities in north Harris County are now asking the public for help finding the man, describing him as dangerous enough that bystanders should not approach him if spotted.
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