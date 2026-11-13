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Question of the Day: Do You Trust Detroit to Build Your EVs?
By Michael Strong,8 days ago
Back then, consumers had more choices than ever between the established Detroit automakers and the upstarts coming from Japan. Looking at the current state of the EV market shows that the established players, i.e. Tesla and Rivian, are now setting the pace when it comes to sales as the legacy automakers struggle in the wake of the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit last fall.