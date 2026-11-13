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How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Battle of the RBs, Bijan Robinson vs Kenneth Walker III! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time
By Rob Norcup,5 days ago
How to watch the NFL match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news. Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time. The Atlanta Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.