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Week 11 Players of the Week & Helmet Stickers ~ Sponsored by Southwest Bank
By HubCityPreps.com,8 days ago
The Westerners’ twin-brother tandem was at the eye of the storm of an old-school, stop-us-if-you can offensive approach against Monterey and helped the offense get off to a strong start and finish the way it needed to on the way to a 45-26 victory in the Battle for the Silver Spurs. Wyatt Morton was the engineer from the QB position, passing for 121 yards and a pair of first-half touchdown throws and finished 10-of-15 through the air with 27 rushing yards on 7 carries. J.D. Morton capped his junior season with a huge night on the ground with 185 yards on 25 carries with bursts of 5 yards and 1 yard into the end zone. Led by the brothers, the Westerners churned out 469 total yards to claim the spurs for the first time since 2007.