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Brooklyn building collapse: Hundreds of firefighters respond | Katie Pavlich Tonight
By NewsNation,8 days ago
On “Katie Pavlich Tonight”: breaking coverage from Brooklyn after a partial building collapse leaves hundreds of firefighters helping those trapped beneath the rubble. Reporter Marcus Espinoza is joined by a Brooklyn resident to get her thoughts as well. Plus, election results continue to roll in more than a week after the midterms. Mississippi could elect its first Democratic senator since 1982, while Alaska’s latest vote count puts Mary Peltola ahead of the combined Republican vote total. Bill O’Reilly joins Katie to break down the latest political developments, Democratic investigations targeting Republicans, and growing divisions within the party. Then, Democrats turn their attention to President Trump’s wealth as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faces escalating threats from Iran. Larry O’Connor, Kevin Walling and Geraldo Rivera join Katie for Gloves Off to debate the latest political firestorms, including whether Democrats have any grounds to investigate Trump’s finances. On Veterans Day, we examine the ongoing crisis of veteran suicides. More than a dozen veterans die by suicide every day. Lt. Col. Jim Whaley (Ret.), CEO of Mission Roll Call, joins us to discuss the fight to ensure veterans receive the care and support they deserve. And, is sports gambling becoming a growing crisis on college campuses? With a congressional hearing examining the issue, Lindsey Mortenson and Cindy join Katie to discuss whether students are turning to student loans to pay off gambling debts and the impact of sports betting on young adults. This episode originally aired on Nov. 11, 2026. “Katie Pavlich Tonight” offers a conservative take on the day`s events while welcoming all viewpoints. The goal: cutting through left-right bias in pursuit of plain facts and honest analysis. Weeknights at 10p/9C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.