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How Friday the 13th Became the Most Feared Date on the Calendar
By MDN,8 days ago
CLEVELAND CLINIC – Today is Friday, but not everyone is celebrating the end of the workweek this time around. That’s because of superstition surrounding Friday the 13th. “Superstitions have the power to change our thoughts and behaviors. Studies have shown that on Friday the 13th, people tend to avoid travel, stay at home and delay important decisions,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.