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Kaizer Chiefs warned 'no individual will solve the team's problems' after Elias Mokwana signing
By Samuel Nkosi,7 days ago
Kaizer Chiefs have finally secured a long-term transfer priority by landing Elias Mokwana, but the Amakhosi faithful are being urged to remain patient. The winger, who previously featured for Sekhukhune United and Esperance, arrives at a club under intense scrutiny. Former Babina Noko captain Linda Mntambo believes that while Mokwana is an exceptional talent, he should not be viewed as a silver bullet for the team's ongoing struggles.