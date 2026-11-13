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Mount Pleasant Native Selected to Lead Governor-Elect Rob Sand’s Inauguration
By Allison Jacobs,8 days ago
A Mount Pleasant native will play a leading role in planning the inauguration of Iowa’s next governor. Governor-elect Rob Sand announced Thursday that Lanon Baccam has been selected to serve as director of the Sand-Muhlbauer inauguration, overseeing planning and coordination for January’s ceremonies. Baccam was born and raised...
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