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Peoria man arrested following child sexual abuse material investigation
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf,8 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested following a police investigation involving the possession of child sexual abuse material. According to the Peoria Police Department, detectives executed search warrants Wednesday, November 11, involving 36-year-old Christopher Mock and a residence in the 1000 block of West Hanssler Place.